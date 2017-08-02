BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is adding a Muslim character for Season 3.

Zari, a Muslim-American woman from a quarter-century in the future, is played by newcomer Tala Ashe. But executive producer Marc Guggenheim says this isn't a political statement, nor is the character's religious status all that important.

Guggenheim told reporters on Wednesday that with Zari, as with all the CW show's time travelers, such things as religion, race and sexual orientation take a back seat to other personal traits. He said more germane to the storytelling are that she's a computer hacker and a resident of the future.

The Iranian-born Ashe, who grew up in Ohio, said she's proud to be part of this diverse troupe.

"The Legends are this tapestry that reflects the America of today," she said.