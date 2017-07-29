BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd say they relish playing against type in their new TV series, "Liar."

The contemporary psychological thriller debuts Sept. 27 on SundanceTV.

The miniseries follows Froggatt as Laura and Gruffudd's Andrew, who go on a first date that leads to violent accusations. The six-part drama looks at both sides of the story before revealing the truth of what happened.

Froggatt told a TV critics' meeting Saturday that she loved playing the kind-hearted Anna in "Downton Abbey," but she said "it's nice to play the baddie sometimes, too."

Whether or not Laura ends up the bad gal in "Liar" remains to be seen. Froggatt would only say she makes questionable choices.

Gruffudd, who has previously played debonair characters like in "Forever" on ABC or "Ringer" on The CW, enjoys playing a potential antagonist.

"There is something behind that veneer that is slightly disturbing," he said of Andrew, who is a respected surgeon. "For me personally it was an incredible opportunity to play this kind of part. It's a part I've been itching to play for many, many years."

