Nov 13, 2:38 PM EST

'Lord of the Rings' TV series coming to Amazon Prime


NEW YORK (AP) -- Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings," based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said Monday.

"The Lord of the Rings" canon was named Amazon customers' favorite book of the millennium in 1999. The three films directed by Peter Jackson earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.

