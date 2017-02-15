Eagle Herald











Feb 15, 12:55 PM EST

'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Whatever happened to the characters from "Love Actually"?

Viewers will find out thanks to Richard Curtis, the writer-director of the beloved 2003 feature, who has created a short reunion film to air as part of Comic Relief's "Red Nose Day Special" on NBC in May.

Cast members revisiting their roles from the romantic comedy include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.

The 10-minute "special sketch" is from Curtis, who promises it will be "very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day."

"The Red Nose Day Special," which airs for its third year on NBC on May 24, is produced by Curtis. On British TV, it - and the reunion film - will air March 24.

