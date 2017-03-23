Eagle Herald











'Love Connection' to reconnect with viewers as Fox revival


NEW YORK (AP) -- "Love Connection" is reconnecting with viewers. A new version of the match-making game show will air on Fox starting May 25, the network announced.

The one-hour series will amp up the original dating show for today's audiences, featuring single men and women looking for romance. Its host is Andy Cohen, of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," who will bring his personal brand of audacious fun to the series, Fox said on Wednesday.

This edition revives one of TV's most popular syndicated game-show hits. The original "Love Connection" aired from 1983 to 1994, with Chuck Woolery hosting.

