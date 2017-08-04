MIAMI (AP) -- Maria Elena Salinas, one of the most recognizable and respected journalists in Spanish-language media in the U.S., is leaving Univision's nightly newscast at the end of the year.

The anchor announced her decision to leave her anchor's chair in December at the end of Thursday's newscast of "Noticiero Univision."

She has worked for the network for more than 35 years, covering wars, issues affecting the Hispanic community and national politics.

Her departure from the channel, one of the most important in Spanish-language television, represents the end of an era for millions of immigrants who learned the day's news from Salinas and co-anchor Jorge Ramos.

Salinas is a Los Angeles native born to Mexican parents. Univision says Salinas will continue to work as a journalist and independent producer.