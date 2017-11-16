Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 12:59 PM EST

Current events disrupt Showtime series on mass shootings


NEW YORK (AP) -- It came as little surprise to producers, but Showtime's documentary series this fall on mass shooting incidents was itself disrupted by mass shootings.

The network cut back on reruns of the series following the Oct. 1 attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds. An episode that identified the 2016 Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting as the nation's most deadly event had to be changed because Las Vegas made that fact outdated.

Producers said news coverage of current events probably made people less interested in watching the series but served to emphasize its importance.

The series concludes Friday with an episode on the 1999 incident at Columbine High School in Colorado.

