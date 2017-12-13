Eagle Herald











Megyn Kelly finds audience by delving into sexual misconduct


NEW YORK (AP) -- Three months ago the idea that Megyn Kelly would be making news this week about President Donald Trump seemed unthinkable. But it illustrates the journey she's taken in turning her NBC show into a destination for the national discussion about sexual misconduct.

Kelly's show has a more substantive edge than when it started in September. Viewers have responded - making Monday's show featuring women who accused Trump of inappropriate behavior one of her highest-rated ever despite being pre-empted in New York for news coverage of a bomb attack in the subway system.

She was one of the women cited by Time Magazine in honoring "The Silence Breakers" as its Person of the Year.

Kelly says the development is synergy - it's working for the women and working for her show.

