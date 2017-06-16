Eagle Herald











Conspiracy theorist vows to release full Kelly interview


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he'll release an unedited version of his controversial interview with Megyn Kelly set to air Sunday on NBC.

Jones said on his Infowars website that the full interview he recorded will counter Kelly's upcoming report, which he labeled a "fraud."

The site touted the interview's availability Thursday night, but it was not online after midnight EST.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A backlash greeted NBC's decision to book Jones, who has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at an elementary school in Newton, Connecticut, was a hoax.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told The Associated Press that the story on "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.

