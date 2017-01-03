AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jan 3, 1:04 PM EST

Fox News' star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News


Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News, her publicist says.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

The move was confirmed by Kelly's publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly.

Her contract with the network was due to run out this summer.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.

The move was first reported by The New York Times.

