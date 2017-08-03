Eagle Herald











Dick Wolf: Menendez brothers got too harsh of a sentence


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- TV producer Dick Wolf says he thinks Eric and Lyle Menendez got a harsh sentence when they were convicted of killing their parents in 1996.

Wolf is producing an eight-episode miniseries for NBC called "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

He told a group of TV critics Thursday that the brothers should probably have been let out of jail eight to 10 years ago and convicted of first degree manslaughter over murder, which has less moral blame.

The show is said to explore new aspects of the case that the public isn't aware of.

"Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" is the first in a new anthology series from Wolf. It also stars Edie Falco, Josh Charles and Heather Graham.

