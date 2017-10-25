Eagle Herald











Oct 25, 10:15 AM EDT

A bright (and animated) Halloween night with Michael Jackson

By FRAZIER MOORE
AP Television Writer

Interactives
Halloween 2009
Political Pumpkin Patterns
Giant Pumpkin Regatta
Recreate The Joker's Look
Halloween Home Decor
Follow the Body's Reaction to Fear
Poll: Is Trick-or-Treat Safe?

Holiday History and Safety Tips
Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
CBS names Jeff Glor as evening news anchor

A bright (and animated) Halloween night with Michael Jackson

Viewership down for 'Walking Dead' debut

Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 16-22

Robert Guillaume, Emmy-winning for 'Soap' actor, dies at 89
Multimedia
Timeline of Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray
Jackson funeral coverage
Jackson's death certificate
Timeline of Michael Jackson's life
Jackson the hitmaker: 18 No. 1 records
Jackson funeral Panorama
The Jackson family tree
The many faces of Michael Jackson
Fans react to the death of an icon
A look at Jackson's life and legacy
Jackson's loyal fans
Global reaction to Jackson's death
Jackson's will
Guardianship papers filed by Katherine Jackson (6/29/09)
911 call on Michael Jackson (6/25/09)
Latest News
A bright (and animated) Halloween night with Michael Jackson
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Photos
Multimedia
A Halloween crafts project

NEW YORK (AP) -- Here's a chance to trick or treat with the eyes and ears. Catch "Michael Jackson's Halloween," a for-all-ages animated special airing Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

It costumes Halloween as a life-affirming way to explore hopes and dreams.

"This is just for fun," summed up John Branca, one of the special's executive producers.

The story unfolds in a familiar Halloween setting: a haunted mansion. A couple of teens, Vincent and Victoria, are by chance drawn into this mysterious manor on Halloween night. There awaits adventure, discovery and, of course, music. (Happily, this property is under the spell of Michael Jackson.)

Vincent and Victoria are voiced by Lucas Till and Kiersey Clemons, with Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons furnishing the voices for a whimsical array of supporting characters.

At issue is an evil force that aims to impose mindless conformity on everyone and to banish music from the world. Spoiler alert: This villainess, who in fact is named Conformity, will soundly lose the battle thanks to Vincent and Victoria and the rest of the opposition rallied by Jackson.

"Michael was a big kid who loved Halloween and loved animation, and, of course, his video 'Thriller' is the most popular music video of all time," said Branca, who is also co-executor of the Michael Jackson estate and whose close relationship with Jackson reaches back to his wedding in the late 1980s, when Jackson served as his best man. "We thought: Michael deserves to be part of Halloween."

In the special, he appears in many alternate forms: as the Man in the Moon, as a bat, a dancing jack-o'-lantern and a mad-scientist cat.

"We wanted to imbue the show with the legacy of Michael and the world he created, and the songs that mean so much to so many people," said Mark A.Z. Dippe, the show's director. "We wanted to tell a story that brought all that to life."

Vincent wants to be a deejay. Victoria dreams of being a dancer. Neither is getting much support from their elders. They feel discouraged. But once they arrive at 777 Jackson St., "the kids are taken on a spiritual journey," said Dippe, "and they gain the confidence to make the choice that is in their hearts. We used the idea of Michael's music helping guide people through that decision-making process."

Indeed, Jackson's music is woven through the entire hour, a soundscape played against its lush 3-D animation.

"We wanted a narrative piece that was guided by the music of Michael Jackson," Dippe said.

That being the case, Branca had a bit of guidance for those planning to enjoy "Michael Jackson's Halloween" and its sensory treats: "We encourage everyone to view it on a big-screen television if they have one," he said, "with the sound turned up!"

---

Online:

http://www.cbs.com

---

EDITOR'S NOTE: Frazier Moore is a national television columnist for The Associated Press. He can be reached at fmoore@ap.org.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.