Jul 24, 10:02 AM EDT

Chris Harrison, Sage Steele to return as Miss America hosts


NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC says Chris Harrison and Sage Steele are returning to host "The 2018 Miss America Competition."

Harrison's other TV duties include ABC's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," and the syndicated game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." He returns for his ninth time presiding over the "Miss America" telecast.

ESPN commentator Steele will be making her second appearance as co-host.

The 97th "Miss America" pageant will air live from the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 10 on ABC.

