Eagle Herald











May 4, 7:55 AM EDT

'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski engaged


NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC has confirmed that "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged.

The engagement was first reported by the New York Post's Page Six on Thursday. Regular panelist Harold Ford Jr. offered his congratulations at the top of Thursday's show. Brzezinski thanked him before fellow co-host Willie Geist joked that Ford was congratulating the pair on the show's ratings.

An MSNBC spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the couple is engaged, but said the network wouldn't be commenting further.

Rumors of the pair's romance have been swirling since last year. Scarborough remarked to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he and Brzezinski "have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.