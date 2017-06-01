Eagle Herald











Jun 1, 11:20 AM EDT

Lawrence O'Donnell signs deal to remain at MSNBC


Lawrence O'Donnell signs deal to remain at MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O'Donnell in its prime-time lineup.

The network wouldn't release any details Thursday. Contract renegotiations are usually routine, but O'Donnell's became an issue since he mused publicly about whether he was wanted. Talks went down to the wire; his old contract was due to expire this weekend.

O'Donnell tweeted after his show Wednesday night that "I will be saying hi to Rachel @maddow at 10 p.m. for the foreseeable future."

He's had a strong stretch in the ratings, at least partly due to following the red-hot Maddow in MSNBC's weeknight lineup.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

