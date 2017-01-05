Eagle Herald











MSNBC hires Greta Van Susteren for evening show


NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour.

Just like Tucker Carlson, who Fox named as Megyn Kelly's prime-time replacement on Thursday, Van Susteren completes the cable news hat trick: hosting shows on CNN, Fox and MSNBC. Her show will air at 6 p.m. ET.

A lawyer, Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson's trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home.

MSNBC had an open time slot following the end of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann's political show.

