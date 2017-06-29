Eagle Herald











MTV condemns impaired driving after 'Teen Mom OG' episode

NEW YORK (AP) -- MTV says it doesn't condone driving under the influence after a cast member was shown nodding off behind the wheel during the most recent episode of "Teen Mom OG."

Monday's episode of the reality series shows Ryan Edwards nodding off while driving fiancee Mackenzie Standifer to their elopement. Standifer eventually turned the dashboard cameras off and questioned Edwards on whether he took Xanax. Edwards denied doing so.

An MTV representative says Edwards' "erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone's prior knowledge." No production members were in the vehicle during the shoot.

The couple got married during the episode.

Edwards says he entered rehab facility more than 30 days ago. He says he is at home now and "life could not be better."

