Nicolle Wallace gets her own afternoon show on MSNBC


NEW YORK (AP) -- Nicolle Wallace has left "The View," but she's staying in daytime television.

MSNBC said Friday that Wallace, the former White House communications director to President George W. Bush, will host an hour-long weekday program premiering next month. The New York-based show will air at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Steve Kornacki will stay in that hour as an analyst for Wallace.

Wallace, who was one of the panelists on ABC's "The View," will also continue to appear as a political analyst on NBC's "Today" show and will occasionally fill in as host of Brian Williams' late-night newscast.

