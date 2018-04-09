Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 11:13 AM EDT

Newsmax hires former Fox executive to run TV operations

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Newsmax hires former Fox executive to run TV operations

Asher and Alexie books among most objected to in 2017

Fox News mistakenly posts graphic showing it lags in trust

'Real Housewives of Atlanta's' Kenya Moore is pregnant

Prolific voice actor and comedian Chuck McCann dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) -- Newsmax has hired a former Fox News Channel executive to run its television operation, a sign that the media company is looking to become more competitive with the network that is the overwhelming favorite of conservative viewers.

Michael Clemente, appointed CEO of NewsmaxTV on Monday, once ran Fox's news operation before losing a power struggle and leaving in 2016. Previously, he worked for 27 years at ABC News.

Chris Ruddy, who runs Newsmax Media, says the company has worked on building distribution for its television outlet and now wants to concentrate on programming.

For the first time this past weekend, Newsmax aired a special "No Spin News" commentary program from former Fox star Bill O'Reilly. But Ruddy said there are currently no discussions about making it a permanent show.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.