Eagle Herald











May 14, 12:39 PM EDT

NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace'

Melissa McCarthy adds spice (and Spicer) as host of 'SNL'

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Fox to air live TV production of Broadway musical 'Rent'

Trump suggests he might drop daily press briefings

NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC is reviving its "must-see TV" Thursday franchise this fall with the revival of "Will & Grace," and by moving its heartwarming hit "This is Us" to the same night.

The network announced its schedule Sunday, kicking off the annual week where broadcasters outline next season's plans to advertisers.

NBC will introduce eight new series next season but sprinkle them throughout the year. Only the "Will & Grace" reboot, a Dick Wolf-produced limited series on the Menendez murders and an action series starring Anne Heche as an undercover military hero will begin in the fall.

The network said Tina Fey will appear periodically in "Great News," the newsroom comedy she's producing that will also air Thursdays.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.