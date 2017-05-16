Eagle Herald











ABC's upcoming schedule for fall season


NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:

Monday

8 p.m. - "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"

---

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"

9 p.m. - "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. - "The Mayor"

10 p.m. - "The Gospel of Kevin"

---

Wednesday

8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"

9 p.m. - "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. - "American Housewife"

10 p.m. - "Designated Survivor"

---

Thursday

8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. - "Scandal"

10 p.m. - "How to Get Away With Murder"

---

Friday

8 p.m. - "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. - "Marvel's Inhumans"

10 p.m. - "20/20"

---

Saturday

8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"

---

Sunday

7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. - "To Tell the Truth"

9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. - "Ten Days in the Valley"

