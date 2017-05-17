Eagle Herald











The Latest: O'Brien re-ups with TBS; 'Big Bang' gets spinoff


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on television's fall season (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

CBS says it will pair "Big Bang Theory" with its spinoff sibling, "Young Sheldon."

The new comedy is centered on star Jim Parsons' character as a precocious youngster. "Young Sheldon" will follow "The Big Bang Theory" on Thursdays after debuting Monday, Sept. 25.

CBS detailed its plans for the 2017-18 season Wednesday as part of the week's broadcast network presentations to advertisers in New York.

CBS Corp. chief executive Leslie Moonves said he hopes "Big Bang Theory" continues beyond the two-year deal that was just concluded.

In the just-ended season cliffhanger, Sheldon is seen proposing to longtime girlfriend Amy, played by Mayim Bialik.

---

8:07 a.m.

Turner says TBS has closed a new deal with Conan O'Brien that runs through 2022.

TBS and sister Turner network TNT plan to launch a total of six new series with stars such as Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Moore. And TNT is working with filmmaker Ridley Scott to develop a night of original sci-fi programming.

O'Brien's new four-year pact with TBS keeps him at the network where "Conan" debuted in November 2010 after his abrupt exit from "The Tonight Show" when NBC reinstated Jay Leno as host. But Turner said the format and distribution strategy will evolve from his current talk show to a range of personality-based, cross-platform experiences.

These announcements were made Wednesday as the Turner networks unveiled to advertisers their plans for the season ahead.

