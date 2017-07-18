Eagle Herald











Nielsen's top programs for July 10-16


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 10-16. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.6 million.

2. "Game of Thrones, HBO, 10.1 million.

3. MLB All-Star Game, Fox, 9.3 million.

4. "Home Run Derby," ESPN, 8.2 million

5. "America's Got Talent (Thursday), NBC, 7.1 million.

6. "World of Dance," NBC, 7.08 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 6.55 million.

8. "Big Brother," CBS (Wednesday), 6.5 million.

9. "Home Run Derby" (preshow), ESPN, 6.23 million

10. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 6.2 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.15 million.

12. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 6.1 million.

13. "Little Big Shots: Forever Young," NBC, 6.08 million.

14. "The Wall," NBC, 6.05 million.

15. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.02 million.

16. "Big Brother" (Sunday), NBC, 5.9 million.

17. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.66 million.

18. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.62 million.

19. ESPY Awards, ABC, 5.3 million.

20. "NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 5.2 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

