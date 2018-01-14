Eagle Herald











Jan 14, 8:15 PM EST

Expletives dot the weekend TV comedy, sports landscape


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Blige, Glover, Jay-Z in spotlight at NAACP Image Awards

Expletives dot the weekend TV comedy, sports landscape

Offred is on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns in April

The Latest: Offred on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns

Clooney directing, starring in 'Catch-22' drama series

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Expletives dotted the weekend television landscape.

On "Saturday Night Live," guest host Sam Rockwell let one slip during a skit. He was playing an increasingly frustrated TV science host trying to lead two clueless students through an experiment.

"You can't be this (expletive) stupid!" Rockwell exclaimed, immediately putting his hand to his mouth and saying "sorry" before continuing. "SNL" cast members Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, playing the kids, also reacted. Strong put her fingers in her ears and Day feigned an exaggerated look of shock.

On the late-night show's "Weekend Update" segment, anchor Colin Jost mentioned President Donald Trump's vulgar reference to African nations as "s-holes," omitting the expletive.

He explained that NBC asked him to clean up the quote. But Jost added if the president can say the full word, so can he. So he did.

Rockwell's and Jost's expletives were deleted in taped re-broadcasts of the show.

On an NBC Sports Network soccer telecast, Liverpool, England, team manager Juergen Klopp dropped a curse word in a post-match interview Sunday.

Asked if he wanted to apologize, he replied, smiling, "I thought in America that was OK? In England, it's not possible to use those words."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.