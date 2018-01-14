PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Expletives dotted the weekend television landscape.

On "Saturday Night Live," guest host Sam Rockwell let one slip during a skit. He was playing an increasingly frustrated TV science host trying to lead two clueless students through an experiment.

"You can't be this (expletive) stupid!" Rockwell exclaimed, immediately putting his hand to his mouth and saying "sorry" before continuing. "SNL" cast members Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, playing the kids, also reacted. Strong put her fingers in her ears and Day feigned an exaggerated look of shock.

On the late-night show's "Weekend Update" segment, anchor Colin Jost mentioned President Donald Trump's vulgar reference to African nations as "s-holes," omitting the expletive.

He explained that NBC asked him to clean up the quote. But Jost added if the president can say the full word, so can he. So he did.

Rockwell's and Jost's expletives were deleted in taped re-broadcasts of the show.

On an NBC Sports Network soccer telecast, Liverpool, England, team manager Juergen Klopp dropped a curse word in a post-match interview Sunday.

Asked if he wanted to apologize, he replied, smiling, "I thought in America that was OK? In England, it's not possible to use those words."