Mar 28, 2:59 PM EDT

O'Reilly apologizes for jest about Maxine Waters' hair

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly apologized Tuesday for saying he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig."

O'Reilly said that his jest about her hair was dumb. "I apologize," he said in a statement.

He had made his statement during an appearance earlier on "Fox & Friends," after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives. O'Reilly, as he watched, appeared to mouth the words "right on" and give a clenched-fist salute.

After the clip, he said, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig." Fox's Ainsley Earhardt defended Waters, saying O'Reilly shouldn't go after a woman's looks.

O'Reilly also said that Waters, who is black, should have "her own sitcom."

In his apology, O'Reilly said that "as I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs."

