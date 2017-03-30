Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 1:28 PM EDT

Spike network to be spiked, rebranded as Paramount in 2018


Interactives
Interactive about job growth
Quiz for Older Job Seekers
Who Has Lost the Jobs? A State by State Look

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cable television's Spike network will be transformed into the Paramount network early next year, introducing new series with stars to include Alicia Silverstone and Michael Shannon.

   In its announcement Thursday, owner Viacom billed the rebranded network as "a prime destination for premium storytelling." Spike, launched in 2003, has focused on young men.

Paramount's slate of new series will include "American Woman," starring Silverstone as a feminism-driven single mother struggling to raise her two daughters in the 1970s.

The limited series "Waco," starring Shannon and John Leguizamo, will cover the 51-day siege between the government and the Branch Davidians spiritual sect.

And "Heathers" will be a black-comedy anthology based on the 1988 film, with Shannen Doherty among its stars.

In addition, Spike-bred hit "Lip Sync Battle" will return for its fourth season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.