Eagle Herald











Jan 30, 9:24 PM EST

Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV said Monday that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series "Star."

Paris Jackson will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show's lead characters.

The 18-year-old Jackson was born to the pop star and then-wife Debbie Rowe.

"Star," from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mom to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris Jackson wasn't announced. The show airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on Fox.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.