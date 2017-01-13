Eagle Herald











Jan 13, 1:50 PM EST

'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra 'resting' after injury


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra 'resting' after injury

Matthew Perry's second act: writing and Ted Kennedy

UK's Sky scraps show with Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Jude Law stars as a disruptive pontiff in HBO's 'Young Pope'

Capitol Hill Buzz: Russian news site interrupts C-SPAN

NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC says "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra is "home resting comfortably" after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.

The network released no details on the injury, which it termed "a minor incident" during filming of the New York-based show.

Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, ABC said.

There was no word on how long she will be sidelined from production.

On "Quantico," now in its second season, Chopra plays Alex Parrish, a former FBI agent pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving the CIA.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.