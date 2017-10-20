NEW YORK (AP) -- Kate del Castillo wants closure with her new Netflix documentary "The Day I Met El Chapo."

It tells her version of events surrounding a 2015 meeting with drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who at the time was hiding from authorities. He's since been captured and extradited to the U.S. and is awaiting trial.

When del Castillo met with Guzman, she says she hoped to make a film about his life. She brought along two film producers and actor Sean Penn, to impress Guzman. Penn went on to write an article for Rolling Stone about the encounter. Del Castillo helped Penn with the Spanish to English translation for the article.

Since then, del Castillo and Penn have clashed over both her documentary and their versions of what happened.