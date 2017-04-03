Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 8:53 PM EDT

Fox News gives comedy talk show 'Red Eye' a pink slip


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fox News gives comedy talk show 'Red Eye' a pink slip

The Latest: Commission says no Bill O'Reilly claim received

Bill O'Reilly, ex-Fox chief hit with more sexual allegations

Bill O'Reilly and ex-Fox chief are hit with more allegations

CNN hires April Ryan as political contributor

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fox News is giving its late-night show "Red Eye" the pink slip.

The network said Monday that it is canceling the comedy talk show. "Red Eye" premiered in 2007 and will air its final episode on Friday.

Fox News spokeswoman Carly Shanahan said the show's 3 a.m. slot will be filled by a repeat of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Red Eye" hosts Tom Shillue and Andy Levy remain employed by Fox News.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.