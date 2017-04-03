LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fox News is giving its late-night show "Red Eye" the pink slip.

The network said Monday that it is canceling the comedy talk show. "Red Eye" premiered in 2007 and will air its final episode on Friday.

Fox News spokeswoman Carly Shanahan said the show's 3 a.m. slot will be filled by a repeat of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Red Eye" hosts Tom Shillue and Andy Levy remain employed by Fox News.