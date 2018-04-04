Eagle Herald











Apr 4, 1:11 PM EDT

Nielsen says 15.2 million watch second 'Roseanne'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Nielsen says 15.2 million watch second 'Roseanne'

Q&A: Kenneth Lonergan on adapting 'Howards End'

Hollywood's diversity push snubs actors with disabilities

British show's take on rendang curry riles Southeast Asians

'Roseanne' wasn't just a hit on its first night

NEW YORK (AP) -- The audience for the second week of ABC's "Roseanne" reboot was down, but not by much. The Nielsen company said that 15.2 million people watched the show on Tuesday night.

That's off 16 percent from the 18.2 million who watched the show's premiere last Tuesday. With delayed viewing, that first show has already been seen by more than 25 million people.

It has to be heartening to ABC that so many people who sampled the sitcom stuck with it. The audience is roughly triple what ABC drew for "The Middle" when it aired in the same time slot a year ago.

President Donald Trump has taken some credit for its popularity because Roseanne Barr's character supports him in the show.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.