May 1, 6:09 PM EDT

Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon team up to cover royal wedding


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Queen Elizabeth may not be pleased, but Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are putting their own spin on the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

Ferrell and Shannon will cover the London wedding in character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan - broadcasters supposedly famous for reporting on Southern California's annual Rose Parade.

In the Funny Or Die special airing on HBO, the pair will join Tim Meadows and other guests to cover the wedding procession and general festivities.

Titled "The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!" the show airs live at 7:30 a.m. EDT May 19 and will repeat that evening.

Ferrell and Shannon are producers for the satiric look at the nuptials of the British prince and American Markle, former star of the TV show "Suits."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

