Eagle Herald











Mar 8, 1:00 PM EST

Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Swear, law officer and TV show advisor, dead at 60

'Bachelor' star says he'll take heat for switching fiancees

CBS' O'Donnell interviews Saudi Arabia's crown prince

'The Walking Dead' has worst showing in many years

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to include high-octane visitors.

VH1 said Thursday that Shania Twain, Kate Upton, Christina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.

Among the other guest judges: Audra McDonald, Courtney Love, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Billy Eichner, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Andrew Rannells and Padma Lakshmi .

Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances on the show in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" returns at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 22. Each 90-minute episode will be followed by the post-show "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked."

---

Online:

http://www.RuPaulsDragRace.com

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.