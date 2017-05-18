NEW YORK (AP) -- Bobby Moynihan will leave "Saturday Night Live" following this weekend's season finale after nine seasons on the NBC show.

Deadline.com reports Moynihan is bowing out after CBS picked up the pilot for "Me, Myself & I," a sitcom starring Moynihan and John Laroquette.

Moynihan is the second-longest tenured member of the "SNL" cast behind Keenan Thompson. His best known recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories on the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

Moynihan has also voiced characters in the animated films "The Secret Life of Pets," ''Inside Out" and "Monsters University."