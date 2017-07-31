Eagle Herald











Scott Kelly binged 'Game of Thrones' during year in space


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Retired astronaut Scott Kelly spent one year in space on the International Space Station, but his thoughts were often with Westeros.

Kelly says that while he was away, he saved "Game of Thrones" to watch and "it was so good, I binged it twice."

He also watched a lot of CNN.

Kelly spoke Monday during a panel at the Television Critics Association's annual summer event. He was promoting the upcoming PBS documentary "Beyond a Year in Space."

"Beyond a Year in Space" picks up where the first film, "A Year in Space" ended. It follows Scott Kelly's last day in space and return to Earth. It will also introduce viewers to the next generation of astronauts preparing to go to space. It premieres Nov. 15, 2017.

