Mar 28, 12:41 PM EDT

Not so fast: Phelps participating in Shark Week this summer


NEW YORK (AP) -- Olympic champ Michael Phelps is participating in Discovery network's Shark Week this summer, although he won't be asked to outswim one.

It's not immediately clear what Phelps will be doing, although Discovery President Rich Ross said Tuesday he's intrigued about seeing the fastest human swimmer interact with nature's fastest. Perhaps Phelps can be encouraged to go underwater in a shark cage, he said.

The week of shark-themed programming in mid-summer is annually Discovery's biggest event. Now that it is approaching its 29th year, programmers are on the lookout for a new wrinkle.

Phelps has won 28 Olympic swimming medals, 23 of them gold.

