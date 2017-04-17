Eagle Herald











'Showtime at the Apollo' to be weekly Fox series next season


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Fox network says it has picked up "Showtime at the Apollo" as a one-hour weekly series set to debut next season. The show will feature as its host Steve Harvey, who presided over two "Apollo" specials earlier this season.

Performers on those specials included John Legend, Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh, Chaka Khan and Flo Rida.

Along with more guest stars, the upcoming series will feature elements from the Apollo's legendary Amateur Night, the live talent competition now in its 82nd year.

The Apollo Theater launched the careers of legendary artists including James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill and The Jackson Five.

