Eagle Herald











May 20, 4:20 PM EDT

Cast member Vanessa Bayer leaving 'SNL'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Cast member Vanessa Bayer leaving 'SNL'

Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour to recover from surgery

Oprah visits school to honor Leadership Academy student

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Fox News fires Bob Beckel for racially insensitive remark

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" is losing cast member Vanessa Bayer following this weekend's season finale.

Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC's comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from "Friends" and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She's been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

Bayer, who's acted in movies recently including "Trainwreck," announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.

Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, is leaving for a role on a CBS sitcom.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.