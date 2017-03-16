Eagle Herald











Mar 16, 2:21 PM EDT

'Saturday Night Live' to air live to all, not taped for some


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
34th time a charm for CBS' 'Survivor'

Nielsen's top programs for March 6-12

'Saturday Night Live' to air live to all, not taped for some

How Hollywood's top stylist got Sarah Paulson out of sweats

Maddow: People disappointed by Trump story expected too much

NEW YORK (AP) -- After 42 seasons, "Saturday Night Live" is trying something new: airing live to everybody.

For the first time, "SNL" will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired "live from New York," but on tape delay.

The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, May 13 and May 20. Each show will air at 11:30 p.m. (Eastern), 10:30 p.m. (Central), 9:30 p.m. (Mountain) and 8:30 p.m. (Pacific). In the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the show will repeat at 11:30 p.m.

Hosts for these editions will be, respectively, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and, for the season finale, Dwayne Johnson.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.