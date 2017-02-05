Eagle Herald











Feb 5, 12:57 PM EST

With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire


NEW YORK (AP) -- Melissa McCarthy lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch where she taunted reporters as "losers," fired a water gun at the press corps and even used the lectern to ram a Wall Street Journal journalist.

"SNL" opened with Alec Baldwin reprising his President Donald Trump and phoning foreign leaders with chief strategist Stephen Bannon by his side. Bannon, with hood and scythe, was portrayed as the grim reaper.

But it was McCarthy's mid-show sketch impersonating a pugnacious Spicer that sparked the bigger response in the NBC show's second episode since the inauguration. McCarthy's Spicer insisted that "no one was sad" at Trump's supreme court nominee unveiling. She kept a CNN reporter, chastised as "fake news," jailed in a cage.

