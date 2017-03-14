Eagle Herald











Mar 14, 2:19 PM EDT

'SNL' 'Weekend Update' segment gets summer prime-time run


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'I'm coming for you': Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake web story

'SNL' 'Weekend Update' segment gets summer prime-time run

New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Mad Men'

'Daily Show' cancels Tuesday episode because of snow

'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" gets the summer off, but "Weekend Update" will keep the political satire coming in prime time.

NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" will air at 9 p.m. Thursday starting Aug. 10.

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other "SNL" cast members, the network said.

"Weekend Update" has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.

"SNL" is enjoying a ratings bounce from milking President Donald Trump's election and the early days of his administration.

The season to date is the show's most-watched in 24 years, with viewership up 26 percent over last year and averaging 11 million weekly, NBC said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.