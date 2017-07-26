Eagle Herald











Steven Spielberg opens up about life, filmmaking in HBO doc


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Steven Spielberg isn't afraid to talk about his flops.

Filmmaker Susan Lacy says the celebrated director opens up about his life and career in "Spielberg." It's a new documentary premiering October 7 on HBO.

Lacy told the Television Critics Association on Wednesday that she conducted 17 interviews with Spielberg for the film.

She also spoke with his parents, sister and frequent collaborators, including Daniel Day-Lewis, Liam Neeson and Tom Cruise.

Lacy says "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is Spielberg's least favorite film in that franchise. She said he also acknowledges some mistakes in "1941."

She suggested that the traditionally private filmmaker may have chosen to open up after turning 70 last year, though she began working on the film in 2015.

