NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS All Access says it has renewed "Star Trek: Discovery" for a second season.

The announcement on Monday comes just weeks after the series' premiere on CBS' digital video-streaming service. Since then, the series has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and global fan interest, the network says.

The series, whose cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Anthony Rapp, is the latest iteration of the "Star Trek" franchise. It's available exclusively on CBS All Access.