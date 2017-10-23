Eagle Herald











Oct 23, 9:59 AM EDT

CBS All Access gives 'Star Trek: Discovery' a second season


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

CBS All Access gives 'Star Trek: Discovery' a second season

Politics on display as Letterman receives Mark Twain Prize

10 things you might find surprising about 'The Walking Dead'

Their words: What cast and crew say about 'The Walking Dead'

NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS All Access says it has renewed "Star Trek: Discovery" for a second season.

The announcement on Monday comes just weeks after the series' premiere on CBS' digital video-streaming service. Since then, the series has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and global fan interest, the network says.

The series, whose cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Anthony Rapp, is the latest iteration of the "Star Trek" franchise. It's available exclusively on CBS All Access.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.