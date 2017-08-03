Eagle Herald











Steve Harvey: Leaked memo a learning experience for him


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Steve Harvey says he learned two things after catching heat for a leaked memo.

In an email to his staff for "The Steve Harvey Show," the comedian cautioned people not to approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway.

Harvey told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that he realized, in his words, he can't write and he should never write.

Harvey, who was promoting his new, Los Angeles-based syndicated show titled "Steve," called himself a congenial guy.

The email, which Harvey said was a year old, was obtained and posted in May by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder.

Harvey compared his request to a parent asking his kids for a few moments alone at the end of the workday.

His daytime talk show debuts Sept. 5.

