Nov 16, 3:18 PM EST

Steve Harvey to ring in 2018 with a special Fox telecast


NEW YORK (AP) -- Move over ABC, CNN and all the other networks planning to ring in the New Year. This year Steve Harvey will be hosting his own brand of New Year's revelry on Fox.

The popular personality and talk-show host will be stationed in Times Square for "Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey." It will air Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

In its announcement Thursday, Fox said Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year's top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off 2018. These guests and co-hosts will be announced later.

The special adds to an already jammed schedule for Harvey, who hosts six TV shows and a nationally syndicated radio show.

