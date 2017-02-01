Eagle Herald











Feb 1, 6:11 PM EST

Trump's Supreme Court unveiling draws 33 million viewers

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Trump's Supreme Court unveiling draws 33 million viewers

TV's Oxygen network to focus on crime stories

Actor Frank Pellegrino of 'The Sopranos' dies at 72

Journalist says he was wrongly detained under Trump order

Tamron Hall exits NBC after learning she was losing 'Today'
Interactives
Who is Elena Kagan?
U.S. Supreme Court 2011 term
Supreme Court:
Other News
Multimedia
Chile mine, key dates, miner profiles

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- More than 33 million viewers watched President Donald Trump reveal his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The sizeable audience may reflect how Trump handled Tuesday's announcement, using his skills honed as a reality TV host on "The Apprentice" to showcase Neil Gorsuch.

Unlike past such announcements, this one wasn't leaked earlier to reporters and was made in prime time.

The audience edged that for President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address last year, 31.3 million. But it was dwarfed by the 56.5 million that saw Obama announce the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, among the decade's most-watched presidential speeches.

On Tuesday, CBS was the overall leader and among broadcast networks with 7.97 million viewers, followed by Fox News Channel with 7.56 million, according to Nielsen company figures.

Among other broadcasters, NBC was second with 5.9 million, followed by ABC with 5.18 million and Fox with 2.38 million.

For the cable networks, CNN drew 2.03 million viewers, MSNBC had 1.57 million and Fox Business Channel had 609,000.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.