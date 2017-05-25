Eagle Herald











May 25, 5:44 PM EDT

Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Police: Tractor-trailer crashes into famed Nevada brothel

Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

NBC's live 'Bye Bye Birdie' pushed from December to 2018

Russian activist fined for posting segment of US comedy show

Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86
Interactive
Huckabee's 1992 AP Questionnaire

AP Newsmaker Interview with Mike Huckabee

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall.

The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015. TBN said on Thursday that the show will be filmed before a live audience in Nashville, Tennessee.

TBN chairman Matt Crouch called Huckabee a "welcome voice of wisdom, integrity and faith" that the nation needs.

Huckabee left Fox two years ago to explore a run for the presidency. TBN is available in some 100 million households in the United States, and is seen in 175 nations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.