LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jerrod Carmichael says he's leaving "The Carmichael Show," ending it after three seasons.

The comedian announced his departure from the NBC sitcom Friday.

NBC released a statement from NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt and President Jennifer Salke saying they were "enormously proud" of Carmichael's show and its combination of family sitcom elements with relevant social issues.

The 30-year-old co-creator and star wrote in a statement that he got to make a show that he loves with his friends, which is something he'd wanted to do since he was 13. He says he is now looking forward to other opportunities. He announced last year that he is writing a book that will be published by Random House.