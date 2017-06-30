Eagle Herald











Jun 30, 8:36 PM EDT

Jerrod Carmichael exits 'Carmichael Show' after 3 seasons


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Jerrod Carmichael exits 'Carmichael Show' after 3 seasons

Famed Hollywood actress sues over 'Feud' depiction

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

MSNBC hosts say tabloid article a weapon in Trump feud

The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jerrod Carmichael says he's leaving "The Carmichael Show," ending it after three seasons.

The comedian announced his departure from the NBC sitcom Friday.

NBC released a statement from NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt and President Jennifer Salke saying they were "enormously proud" of Carmichael's show and its combination of family sitcom elements with relevant social issues.

The 30-year-old co-creator and star wrote in a statement that he got to make a show that he loves with his friends, which is something he'd wanted to do since he was 13. He says he is now looking forward to other opportunities. He announced last year that he is writing a book that will be published by Random House.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.