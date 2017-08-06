Eagle Herald











Aug 6, 9:20 PM EDT

ABC's 'The Middle' is ready for its 9th and final season


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
ABC's 'The Middle' is ready for its 9th and final season

Kyra Sedgwick stars as a mother whose daughter disappears

New sitcom tells story about reluctant hero saving the world

A would-be rap star seizes office in ABC comedy 'The Mayor'

Television personality Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized in Spain

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The cast and producers of ABC's sitcom "The Middle" are ready to say goodbye - or almost everyone is.

Series co-star Atticus Shaffer said he's proud when viewers tell him that the show is something the family can watch together, and he'd like the show to keep going.

But producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline said it's time for the sitcom about an Indiana household to end. Its ninth and final season will begin airing Oct. 3.

Heisler said the show, starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, doesn't want to overstay its welcome with viewers.

The producers also told TV critics Sunday they're glad to wrap up "The Middle" on their terms and give it a proper goodbye.

That includes bringing back fan-favorite characters from seasons past, including the Rev. TimTom.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.