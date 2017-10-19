Eagle Herald











Sen. John McCain to visit daughter on 'The View'

Latest News
NEW YORK (AP) -- "The View" is giving new panelist Meghan McCain a birthday present on Monday. It's a visit from her dad.

The daytime talk show said Thursday that it has booked Sen. John McCain as a guest. Meghan McCain, who joined "The View" last week, turns 33 on Monday. The visit is especially poignant since the 81-year-old Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee has brain cancer and said doctors have given him a poor prognosis.

He's a newsworthy guest, too, since Sen. McCain has been among the most outspoken Washington Republicans critical of President Donald Trump.

Meghan McCain has been an immediate hit on "The View," with her debut episode ranking as the show's second most-watched episode in seven months.

---

This story has been corrected to show that McCain's presidential nomination was in 2008.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

